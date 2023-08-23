Kevin Pillar hitting second Wednesday against Mets

The Atlanta Braves will try to make it two-straight wins Wednesday when they wrap up a three-game series against the New York Mets. Charlie Morton will get the start for Atlanta while New York will go with left-hander Jose Quintana.

Brian Snitker will add a a pair of right-handed hitters to the Braves lineup with the lefty on the mound. Kevin Pillar starts in left field and will bat second for the first time this season. Pillar is hitting .250/.265/.463 with an 88 wRC+ in 83 plate appearances against left-handed pitchers this season. Michael Harris drops to seventh in the order while Vaughn Grissom makes his second start at second base since being recalled from Gwinnett.

The Mets will go with the same lineup as Tuesday with the exception of Danny Mendick, who starts at third base in place of Jonathan Arauz.

Wednesday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.