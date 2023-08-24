This Day in Braves History: Hank Aaron hits the first grand slam of his career

Braves Franchise History

1954 - The Braves finally get to Phillies ace Robin Roberts in a 5-1 win. Roberts leaves the game in the seventh, snapping a streak of 13 consecutive complete games against the Braves over the last three seasons. He had a 12-1 record in those 13 games.

1957 - The Dodgers tied a major league record by using eight pitchers in a 13-7 loss to Milwaukee. Hank Aaron hit the first grand slam of his career in the win.

1969 - Hank Aaron hits a three-run home run in the 14th inning to give the Braves a 4-1 win. There were no successful stolen bases in the game as Bob Didier and Tim McCarver combined to throw out runners on all six attempts.

1971 - Braves outfielder Rico Carty announces that he has suffered permanent damage to his right eye after an altercation with three police officers in Atlanta.

1996 - Fred McGriff turns in a huge day at the plate with five hits, including a double and two home runs, to help the Braves to a 6-5 win over the Cubs.

MLB History

1916 - Babe Ruth shuts out Detroit and holds them to just three hits in a 3-0 win. It is Ruth’s seventh shutout of the season.

1985 - Don Baylor ties a major league record when he was hit by a pitch for the 189th time in his career.

1989 - Commissioner Bart Giamatti issues a permanent ban from baseball to Pete Rose for his alleged gambling on major league games. Rose is replaced as Cincinnati’s manager on an interim basis by Tommy Helms.

