PTBNL Episode 53: Braves win 4th straight series, the much improved Marcell Ozuna, Charlie Morton and Bryce Elder, and more

In Episode 53 of The Podcast to be Named Later, co-host Stephen Tolbert is joined by friend-of-the-program Brad Rowland to talk all-things Braves baseball. The guys discuss the series win vs New York, the resurgent performances of Marcell Ozuna, Charlie Morton and Bryce Elder, and where the team currently sits in all the different playoff races. The guys also talked about an interesting roster situation developing in the bullpen and the latest Kyle Wright injury update.

