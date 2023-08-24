Braves News: Morton leads series win, Yonny Chirinos

Charlie Morton posted his second straight brilliant start against the Mets on Wednesday, with the previous start coming against the other New York team, the Yankees. Across the two starts he pitched 13.0 innings with 21 Ks and only 2 BB (1 per appearance). The strikeouts and walks are both quite encouraging, as Morton had only reached double-digit strikeouts in one start previously this season (which he reached in both of these starts), and the veteran has struggled to keep the walks down this season. If Morton is finally hitting his stride after two years of only solid and somewhat inconsistent production, it would be massive for an Atlanta team that has the offense and bullpen to go toe to toe with anyone, but doesn’t really have an inspiring option at starting pitcher after their top two in Fried and Strider. With uncertainty about what Kyle Wright will be able to provide this season and Bryce Elder’s suboptimal postseason profile, good Morton would be a huge development, even if he isn’t quite the dominant pitcher he was a few years ago.

Braves News

MLB News

