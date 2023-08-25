Braves News: Kyle Wright begins rehabbing, Braves travel to San Francisco, more

Atlanta Braves right-hander Kyle Wright finally made his first rehab start on Thursday night after suffering a shoulder injury that sidelined him in the beginning of May. He began his rehab assignment with the High-A Rome Braves. He tossed three shutout innings and fanned four. His pitch count got up to 26.

It has been a long recovery for Wright, who got a cortisone shot before Spring Training. His shoulder soreness still continued, allowing him to start just five games this season for the Braves. He has tossed 18.2 innings and owns a 5.79 ERA.

The 27-year-old will get a few more starts down on the farm before being recalled to Atlanta, barring additional soreness in his shoulder.

