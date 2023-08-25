 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Battery Power TV: What Braves aren’t doing just as crucial as all those homers

Plus, Marcell Ozuna’s turnaround, and previewing the weekend series vs. the Giants 

By Cory McCartney and Grant McAuley
What’s the most impressive part of the Braves offense?

Sure, it’s what they’re collectively doing — hitting the long ball in excess — but also what they’re not doing that’s been so crucial.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney explain. Plus, Marcell Ozuna’s turnaround, Charlie Morton’s hot streak and a 10-game road trip that gets started with three games against the San Francisco Giants.

