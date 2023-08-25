Battery Power TV: What Braves aren’t doing just as crucial as all those homers

What’s the most impressive part of the Braves offense?

Sure, it’s what they’re collectively doing — hitting the long ball in excess — but also what they’re not doing that’s been so crucial.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney explain. Plus, Marcell Ozuna’s turnaround, Charlie Morton’s hot streak and a 10-game road trip that gets started with three games against the San Francisco Giants.

