d’Arnaud, Lopez draw the start against Webb in San Francisco opener

As they face off against Logan Webb, the Braves use the same lineup that delivered unto them an eventual 6-5 win during Webb’s start in Atlanta:

They’ve used this lineup a few other times, always in victories, with the 2-0 win over the Yankees and the 3-2 win over the Mets registering as well. They also won another game against the Yankees with this starting nine, but Travis d’Arnaud was hitting fifth in that one. Notably, the win against Webb really came as a result of Eddie Rosario’s game-saving homer in the late innings, as Webb departed with the score tied 4-4.

Here’s the history of this lineup against Webb, which includes last weekend but also a few other games here and there:

The Giants, who lost a series in Philadelphia after dropping one in Atlanta, will face down Spencer Strider with the following arrangement:

The Giants continue to mix and match, as they have all season. They signed Paul DeJong on Tuesday, and he appeared in a game on Wednesday and went 3-for-5 with a homer in his first and only game as a Giant so far. Luis Matos will make just his third start of the year in right field.

There’s not a lot of history between Strider and these guys: