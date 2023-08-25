Filed under: Atlanta Braves Scores and Standings Braves at Giants GameThread: 8/25/2023 Spencer Strider vs. Logan Webb By Ivan the Great Aug 25, 2023, 9:45pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Braves at Giants GameThread: 8/25/2023 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images Late night baseball, coming right at you assuming you’re not already asleep or something. More From Battery Power d’Arnaud, Lopez draw the start against Webb in San Francisco opener Braves kick off road trip with tantalizing Strider-Webb matchup in San Francisco Braves Mailbag: Roster decisions, Michael Soroka, playoff rotation and more Battery Power TV: What Braves aren’t doing just as crucial as all those homers Braves Minor League Recap: Kyle Wright rehabs in Rome This Day in Braves History: August 25th Loading comments...
