Braves News: Spencer Strider quiets Giants, roster decisions, and more

The Atlanta Braves started the road trip out West on a high note and defeated the San Francisco Giants 5-1. Spencer Strider got the start and was lights out through seven frames. He allowed one run on three hits and fanned nine. He became the first pitcher this season to reach 15 wins.

Add it to the Cy Young resume pic.twitter.com/jrR3QWfXNt — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) August 26, 2023

“If Snit could put him back out there tomorrow then we can try to make something happen,” red-hot Michael Harris II said of Strider. “It’s fun to play behind him. He throws a lot of strikes and gets a lot of outs, so the game moves fast. Coincidentally, I tend to have good games when he starts.”

Harris also had a night to remember, going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.

Harris and the Braves have an opportunity for a series win tomorrow afternoon at 4:05 ET with Max Fried on the bump.

More Braves News:

Your questions get answered regarding roster decisions, Mike Soroka, the playoff rotation, and more in the latest Braves Mailbag.

Kyle Wright’s first rehab start headlines the minor league recap.

The Braves are obviously doing something right with their deadly offense. But, what they’re not doing has also been a contributing factor. Find out more in Battery Power TV.

MLB News:

The San Francisco Giants placed outfielder Michael Conforto on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring. Heliot Ramos was called up to take his roster spot.

San Diego Padres reliever Robert Suarez is appealing his 10-game suspension. Suarez received his suspension following a foreign substance inspection.

Adam Jones will officially retire with the Baltimore Orioles on September 15. He is expected to sign a one-day contract to retire with the O’s.