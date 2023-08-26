 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sean Murphy in behind the plate for Saturday’s matchup against Giants

Atlanta is looking for a fourth straight win.

By Kris Willis
/ new
New York Mets v Atlanta Braves Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

Sean Murphy returns to the lineup Saturday for the Atlanta Braves as they try to secure a series win against the San Francisco Giants.

Murphy will catch Max Fried, who will be making his fifth start since returning from the injured list. The rest of Atlanta’s lineup is the same with Nicky Lopez back at second base.

For the Giants, Joc Pederson sits with the lefty on the mound. Wilmer Flores will serve as the DH and hit fourth. Heliot Ramos starts in place of Pederson in left field.

First pitch for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power