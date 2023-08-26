Sean Murphy in behind the plate for Saturday’s matchup against Giants

Sean Murphy returns to the lineup Saturday for the Atlanta Braves as they try to secure a series win against the San Francisco Giants.

Murphy will catch Max Fried, who will be making his fifth start since returning from the injured list. The rest of Atlanta’s lineup is the same with Nicky Lopez back at second base.

For the Giants, Joc Pederson sits with the lefty on the mound. Wilmer Flores will serve as the DH and hit fourth. Heliot Ramos starts in place of Pederson in left field.

SF vs. ATL

Austin Slater - CF

Thairo Estrada - 2B

Wilmer Flores - DH

J.D. Davis - 1B

Patrick Bailey - C

Paul DeJong - SS

Heliot Ramos - LF

Casey Schmitt - 3B

Luis Matos - RF



Ryan Walker - RHP — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) August 26, 2023

First pitch for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.