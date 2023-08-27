This Day in Braves History: August 27

Braves Franchise History

1949 - Jeff Heath ties the game with a pinch hit homer and then later wins it with another homer for the Braves against Cincinnati. Heath is the first player in Major League History to hit a pinch-hit homer and then homer again later in the same game. It will be 36 years before it happens again.

1958 - Bob Trowbridge walks Orlando Cepeda with the bases loaded in the 12th to give the Giants a 4-3 win over the Braves. It is the Giants’ first win against the Braves in their past nine games.

1960 - Lew Burdette’s streak of 32 2/3 scoreless innings is snapped when he gives up a home run to Felipe Alou in a 3-1 loss to San Francisco.

MLB History

1901 - Cy Young throws 15 innings to beat the Tigers 2-1 for his 25th win of the season.

1912 - The National League officially begins tracking pitcher ERA for the first time. Giants pitcher Jeff Tesreau will lead the league with a 1.96 ERA and 19 pitchers finish with ERAs under 3.00. The American League won’t recognize ERA as an official statistic until 1913.

1917 - Ty Cobb has three hits to lead the Tigers to a 5-1 win over Babe Ruth and the Red Sox.

1978 - Joe Morgan hits his 200th career home run and becomes the first player in major league history with 200 homers and 500 career stolen bases.

1982 - Rickey Henderson breaks Lou Brock’s single season record of 118 stolen bases. Henderson will finish the season with 130 steals.

1992 - The Mets trade David Cone to the Blue Jays in exchange for Jeff Kent and Ryan Thompson. Cone will miss out on leading the National League in strikeouts by one as John Smoltz passes him on the final day of the season.

2005 - Jeff Kent becomes the first player to hit 300 home runs as a second baseman.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.