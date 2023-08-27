Braves News: FCL Championship, series win, more

The FCL Braves won the Florida Complex League championship in dominant fashion over the Yankees’ squad. While the team wasn’t exactly dominant for the entire FCL season, it is encouraging for the Braves’ lower level affiliates such as the FCL Braves to be having some success after they have been thinned out over the last few years with trades, promotions, graduations, and the international free agency sanctions. Furthermore, exciting 2023 prep draft pick Isaiah Drake and recent top international signings Diego Benitez and Douglas Glod played big roles in this championship, so the prospects that are the most likely to impact the majors helped drive this success. Here’s hoping this isn’t the only championship brought home by a member of the organization in 2023.

Braves News

The FCL Braves won the FCL championship behind some drafted rookies and some international signings.

The Braves also secured a series win at the major league level to start their west coast trip against the Giants.

MLB News

Jake Cronenworth is hitting the IL with a wrist fracture.

Baltimore’s star closer Felix Bautista is hitting the IL with a UCL injury, which is scary.

Top 100 prospect Jordan Wicks debuted for the Cubs and pitched an impressive start.

Joe Ryan returned from the IL for Minnesota.