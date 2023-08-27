Jared Shuster, Braves look to complete sweep in San Francisco

The Atlanta Braves will look to complete a three-game sweep over the San Francisco Giants in a prime-time Sunday night Baseball showdown. Atlanta is coming off a 7-3 victory over the Giants in Saturday’s game behind six solid inning from Max Fried. The Braves will turn to Jared Shuster Sunday while the Giants will go with former Braves draft pick Tristan Beck.

Shuster was added to the roster earlier this week after Allan Winans was sent back to Gwinnett. It initially looked like he was there to serve as a multi-inning option with both Collin McHugh and Michael Tonkin down due to recent workloads. However, the Braves opted to keep Shuster on the roster and he will get the start Sunday.

Shuster’s last appearance was June 24 in Cincinnati where he allowed seven hits and four runs in just 3 2/3 innings. He hasn’t exactly set the world on fire with his performance at Triple A of late and the Braves will likely just look for him to get the game off the ground before giving way to the bullpen.

The Giants will go with right-hander Tristan Beck in what will likely be another bullpen game. Beck was a fourth round pick of the Braves back in 2018 and was traded to San Francisco at the deadline in 2019 in the Mark Melancon deal. He’s appeared in 28 games out of the bullpen this season and has a 3.34 ERA and a 3.82 FIP in 67 1/3 innings. Sunday will be his first career start.

Matt Olson finished with three hits and drove in three runs in Saturday’s win. Olson now has a new career-high with 112 RBI. Ronald Acuña Jr. picked up his league leading 59th stolen base of the season. Acuña needs just two homers and a stolen base to become the first player in league history with at least 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a season. Austin Riley hit his 30th home run of the season Saturday and is the first Braves player with three consecutive 30-homer seasons since Andruw Jones.

Sunday’s game has a scheduled start time of 7;10 p.m. ET and will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, August 27, 7:10 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park: Atlanta, Georgia

Tv: ESPN

Listen: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan