Travis d’Arnaud back behind the plate for Sunday’s series finale in San Francisco

The Atlanta Braves will look to complete a three-game sweep on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball against the San Francisco Giants. Jared Shuster will get the start for Atlanta while the Giants will go with righty Tristan Beck.

No changes for the Braves Sunday with the exception of Travis d’Arnaud, who will be behind the plate and hit seventh. Matt Olson has four hits in the series and has driven in four runs. Michael Harris also has four hits with a double and a homer.

The Giants will stick with the same grouping for Sunday’s finale.

Giants’ lineup vs. Braves:



Austin Slater - CF

Thairo Estrada - 2B

Wilmer Flores - DH

J.D. Davis - 1B

Patrick Bailey - C

Paul DeJong - SS

Heliot Ramos - LF

Casey Schmitt - 3B

Luis Matos - RF



Tristan Beck - RHP — Maria I. Guardado (@mi_guardado) August 27, 2023

Today’s game has a scheduled start time of 7:10 p.m. ET and can be seen exclusively on ESPN.