Travis d’Arnaud back behind the plate for Sunday’s series finale in San Francisco

Atlanta is looking to complete a three-game sweep against the Giants.

By AaronPledger
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves will look to complete a three-game sweep on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball against the San Francisco Giants. Jared Shuster will get the start for Atlanta while the Giants will go with righty Tristan Beck.

No changes for the Braves Sunday with the exception of Travis d’Arnaud, who will be behind the plate and hit seventh. Matt Olson has four hits in the series and has driven in four runs. Michael Harris also has four hits with a double and a homer.

The Giants will stick with the same grouping for Sunday’s finale.

Today’s game has a scheduled start time of 7:10 p.m. ET and can be seen exclusively on ESPN.

