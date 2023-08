The Atlanta Braves will look to cap off the series sweep against the San Francisco Giants on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball. Atlanta has outscored the Giants 12-4 throughout the first two games of the series as they will look to do more of the same tonight. Jared Shuster will be on the mound for Atlanta while the Giants will start Tristan Beck. Travis d’Arnaud will get the start behind the plate and bat seventh as Sean Murphy gets the night off.

Game Notes