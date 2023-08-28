This Day in Braves History: Tim Hudson strikes out a career-high 13

Braves Franchise History

1951 - The Braves sell pitchers Johnny Sain and Lew Burdette to the Yankees.

1971 - The Braves spoil “Ron Santo Day” at Wrigley Field by beating Ferguson Jenkins and the Cubs 4-3. Santo goes 1-for-3 in the game with a run scored.

1983 - The Braves acquire Len Barker in exchange for Rick Behenna, Brett Butler and Brook Jacoby. Barker will go 1-3 with a 3.82 ERA in six starts for Atlanta down the stretch.

1991 - The Braves acquire reliever Alejandro Pena from the Mets in exchange for Tony Castillo and a player to be named later.

1996 - The Braves acquire Denny Neagle from the Pirates in exchange for minor leaguers Ron Wright, Corey Pointer and Jason Schmidt.

2010 - Tim Hudson sets a career hit with 13 strikeouts as the Braves snap a four-game skid with a 12-3 win over the Marlins.

MLB History

1918 - Tris Speaker is suspended for the remainder of the season because of his assault on umpire Tom Connolly after a dispute at home plate in a game in Philadelphia.

1925 - Kiki Cuyler hits two inside-the-park-home runs to help the Pirates to a win over the Phillies.

1937 - Van Mungo is suspended indefinitely after rejecting the Dodger trainer’s program to cure his sore arm.

1979 - The Dodgers release pitcher Andy Messersmith bringing his 12-year career to an end. Messersmith compiled a career 130-99 record along with a 2.86 ERA.

1987 - Mike Schmidt passes Ted Williams and Willie McCovey with his 522nd career home run in an 8-1 win over the Padres.

