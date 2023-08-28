Braves News: Ozzie Albies likely back Monday

The Atlanta Braves dropped an 8-5 decision to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, but all of the news wasn’t bad. Ozzie Albies worked out on the field again prior to Sunday’s game and did full sprints. Brian Snitker wouldn’t confirm, but Albies could be activated prior to Monday’s series opener against the Colorado Rockies.

#Braves' Ozzie Albies did full sprints during pregame workout today in San Francisco, no issues with his hamstring. Manager Brian Snitker said it went great, just as it appeared watching him. He wouldn't say if Albies will be activated during the Rockies series, but seems likely. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) August 27, 2023

Albies has been out since August 15 with a strained hamstring. Nicky Lopez has seen the bulk of playing time at second base with Albies out.

Marcell Ozuna homered, but it wasn’t enough for the Braves Sunday in an 8-5 loss to the Giants.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is probably still the favorite for the MVP Award in the National League, but Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman have entered the conversation.

