Braves News: Ozzie Albies likely back Monday

The Atlanta Braves dropped an 8-5 decision to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, but all of the news wasn’t bad. Ozzie Albies worked out on the field again prior to Sunday’s game and did full sprints. Brian Snitker wouldn’t confirm, but Albies could be activated prior to Monday’s series opener against the Colorado Rockies.
#Braves' Ozzie Albies did full sprints during pregame workout today in San Francisco, no issues with his hamstring. Manager Brian Snitker said it went great, just as it appeared watching him. He wouldn't say if Albies will be activated during the Rockies series, but seems likely.— David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) August 27, 2023
Albies has been out since August 15 with a strained hamstring. Nicky Lopez has seen the bulk of playing time at second base with Albies out.
More Braves News
- Marcell Ozuna homered, but it wasn’t enough for the Braves Sunday in an 8-5 loss to the Giants.
- Ronald Acuña Jr. is probably still the favorite for the MVP Award in the National League, but Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman have entered the conversation.
MLB News
- The Toronto Blue Jays are in the thick of the Wild Card race in the American League, but saw Bo Bichette and Matt Chapman exit early Sunday due to injuries. Speaking of the Blue Jays and injuries, they placed reliever Erik Swanson on the injured list prior to Sunday’s game.
- The Marlins picked up closer David Robertson in a trade with the Mets at the deadline in hopes that he could lock down the ninth inning as they pursued a Wild Card. However, Robertson has been removed from the closer’s role after blowing three of seven save opportunities.
- Benches cleared twice in Sunday’s game between the Rays and the Yankees.
- A late season surge by the Seattle Mariners has pushed them into first place in the AL West.
- The Colorado Rockies released veteran outfielder Jurickson Profar Sunday. He was replaced on the active roster by rookie Hunter Goodman, who had two hits in his major league debut.
- The Guardians designated veteran starter Noah Syndergaard for assignment Sunday after he allowed five runs, including three homers, against the Blue Jays.
- The Mets roster shuffle continued Sunday as they designated reliever Adam Kolarek and outfielder Abraham Almonte for assignment. Mark Vientos was reinstated from the injured list while Jeff Brigham was promoted from Triple A to fill the spots on the active roster.
Loading comments...