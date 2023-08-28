 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: Ozzie Albies likely back Monday

Albies worked out on the field again Sunday with no issues.

By Kris Willis
/ new

The Atlanta Braves dropped an 8-5 decision to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, but all of the news wasn’t bad. Ozzie Albies worked out on the field again prior to Sunday’s game and did full sprints. Brian Snitker wouldn’t confirm, but Albies could be activated prior to Monday’s series opener against the Colorado Rockies.

Albies has been out since August 15 with a strained hamstring. Nicky Lopez has seen the bulk of playing time at second base with Albies out.

