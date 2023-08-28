MLB Standings: Big week ahead for NL Wild Card chase

As we draw closer to the end of the regular season, the playoff picture remains unsettled and the Wild Card race could go down to the end. The Atlanta Braves are still holding the best record in the majors and just took two of three from the San Francisco Giants and now head to Colorado for three games before a four-game showdown in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. Los Angeles trails Atlanta by six games in the loss column for the top seed in the National League.

The Milwaukee Brewers are the hottest team in the majors having won eight straight games. They lead the NL Central by four games over the Chicago Cubs.

NL Division Leaders Division Leaders W L PCT WCGB L10 STRK Division Leaders W L PCT WCGB L10 STRK Atlanta Braves 84 45 .651 - 7-3 L1 Los Angeles Dodgers 80 49 .620 - 7-3 W1 Milwaukee Brewers 73 57 .562 - 8-2 W8

Before we look at the Wild Card race, a quick reminder on the playoff format. If the season ended today, the Braves would be the No. 1 seed and would host the winner of the No. 4 and No. 5 matchup from the Wild Card round. The Dodgers would host the Brewers or the final Wild Card team in the Division Series

If the season ended today, the Phillies, Cubs and Diamondbacks would claim the Wild Card spots. The Phillies have won seven of 10 and have opened up a 3.0 game advantage over Chicago. Philadelphia just swept the Cardinals to start a homestand and will host the Angels next. They still have seven games left to play against the Braves.

The Cubs have won two-straight games and have a half game lead over the Diamondbacks for the second Wild Card spot. Chicago begins a huge three-game series against the Brewers Monday at Wrigley Field and will then travel to Cincinnati for a four-game series against the Reds. Arizona has a difficult stretch coming up this week. They will begin a three-game series in Los Angeles against the Dodgers Monday and will then return home for three games against the Baltimore Orioles.

NL Wild Card Standings Wild Card Teams W L PCT WCGB L10 STRK Wild Card Teams W L PCT WCGB L10 STRK Philadelphia Phillies 72 58 .554 3.5+ 7-3 W3 Chicago Cubs 69 61 .531 0.5+ 7-3 W2 Arizona Diamondbacks 69 62 .527 -- 8-2 W1 San Francisco Giants 67 63 .515 1.5 3-7 W1 Cincinnati Reds 68 64 .515 1.5 5-5 L1 Miami Marlins 66 65 .504 3.0 3-7 W1

We have seen some separation for the teams chasing the final Wild Card spot. The Giants have lost seven of 10 games and are 1.5 games back. The Reds are 5-5 over their last 10 and are also 1.5 games back of the Diamondbacks. The Marlins have continued to swoon in August and are now 3.0 games back of the final Wild Card spot.