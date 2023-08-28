Braves reinstate Ozzie Albies from Injured List, promote Darius Vines

The Atlanta Braves are getting a key piece of their lineup back for Monday’s series opener against the Colorado Rockies, and also giving a different member of their 40-man roster a taste of big league life.. The Braves reinstated Ozzie Albies from the 10-day Injured List Monday and optioned Vaughn Grissom to Triple-A, while also promoting Darius Vines in exchange for Jared Shuster.

.@therabody injury update:



The #Braves today reinstated INF Ozzie Albies from the injured list, recalled RHP Darius Vines to Atlanta, and optioned LHP Jared Shuster and INF Vaughn Grissom to Triple-A Gwinnett. pic.twitter.com/4fMn81wMbW — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 28, 2023

Albies was placed on the 10-day Injured List on August 15 with a strained hamstring. Albies left a game against the Mets on August 13 with what was described as hamstring cramping. Soreness persisted though and the Braves opted to play it safe by placing him on the Injured List.

After missing most of the 2022 season due to a broken foot, Albies has put together a banner season in 2023, hitting .267/.327/.514 with 28 home runs and a 121 wRC+ in 117 games. Albies ranks second on the team with 90 RBI. Nicky Lopez saw the bulk of playing time at second in Albies’ absence.

Vaughn Grissom got 10 plate appearances while Albies was shelved, and went 3-for-10 with a double and a triple. He mostly rode the bench while Lopez started. Shuster had another blah outing (6+ FIP and xFIP) last night against the Giants, and is going back down to Gwinnett. Vines was injured much of the year and as a result has only made five starts at Gwinnett this year, where he has a 5.40 FIP and 4.90 xFIP that belie his 2.86 ERA.