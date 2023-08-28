Braves Minor League Recap: Lucas Braun shoves, Forrest Wall picks up 50th SB

Sunday saw another very strong outing from sixth round pick Lucas Braun, as he continues to dominate the Low-A level since being promoted there. We also got to see 2022 draftee Drake Baldwin hit his 14th homer of the season, and Forrest Wall stole his 50th base of the season for Gwinnett.

Gwinnett Stripers 7, Nashville Sounds 4

Box Score

Forrest Wall, LF: 2-4, BB, 2 R, SB, .277/.371/.425

Drew Lugbauer, 1B: 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI, .267/.277/.444

Lucas Luetge, RP: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K, 3.06 ERA

Justus Sheffield got the start and battled with his command through three innings, giving up a pair of runs on two hits and four walks. Sheffield needed 64 pitches to get through three innings, so Dereck Rodriguez came on for the fourth inning and also allowed a pair of runs during two innings of work. After the first two pitchers each allowed two runs during their appearances, the next four pitchers out of the Striper bullpen went on to pitch a scoreless inning, with Beau Burrows, Lucas Luetge, Kodi Whitley, and Grant Holmes being those four arms. The quartet combined to give up just one hit and one walk over the final four innings, with Luetge recording all three of his outs by strikeout.

Forrest Wall followed up a big Saturday with another strong game on Sunday, going 2-4, drawing a walk, scoring a pair of runs, and stealing his 50th base of the season. Wall got some help here as Drew Lugbauer went 2-3 with a double and batted in three runs for the Stripers. Two more guys also had multi-hit games that each included a double, Hoy Park and Magneuris Sierra. Braden Shewmake went one for four and scored a run in the win.

Montgomery Biscuits 6, Mississippi Braves 1

Box Score

Bryson Horne, 1B: 2-4, 2B, .300/.333/.400

Cade Bunnell, 3B: 1-4, HR, R, RBI, .215/.316/.394

Cody Milligan, 2B: 1-3, 3B, BB, .290/.393/.425

Alan Rangel continued the theme to his season in this one - another solid start that saw him take the loss. Rangel went five innings and allowed two runs on three hits and three walks with five strikeouts, but got credited with another loss. That brings his record to 2-15 on the season despite a 4.97 ERA. After Rangel left Domingo Gonzalez allowed two runs in an inning, then Tyler Owens came in for an inning and allowed a pair of solo homers. Ty Tice pitched a scoreless frame to finish this game off on the pitching side.

The Mississippi offense was shut down here by Montgomery pitching, scoring a run on just five hits and two walks. That run came on Cade Bunnell’s 15th homer of the season for Mississippi. Despite the lack of offense the Braves were able to collect some extra base hits. In addition to the Bunnell homer, Cody Milligan went one for three with a triple and drew a walk, while Bryson Horne was 2-4 with a double. Outside of that trio the only other hit was a Luke Waddell single.

Rome Braves 6, Greensboro Grasshoppers 5

Box Score

Drake Baldwin, DH: 2-3, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, .260/.385/.466

Justin Janas, 1B: 2-3, 3B, 2 R, RBI, .274/.323/.363

Ian Mejia, SP: 4 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, 4.66 ERA

Ian Mejia got the nod in this one and spent the outing dealing with both the Greensboro lineup and the defense behind him. Mejia went four innings and allowed three runs, though none of the three were earned, on one hit and a pair of walks while striking out five. Hunter Riggins followed with two scoreless innings, then one from Rolddy Munoz. Jared Johnson came on to try for a two inning save, but blew the save when he gave up a two-run homer, and ended up picking up the win when the Braves answered with two runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Drake Baldwin led the way for the offense, going two for three and hitting his 14th homer of the season, though Justin Janas was also two for three with a triple. Those guys did their damage early in the game to put the Braves in the lead, then in the bottom of the eighth they were each hit by a pitch. With Baldwin and Janas on base, Ethan Workinger doubled them both in to put the Braves back on top after Jared Johnson blew the save in the top of the inning

Charleston RiverDogs 1, Augusta GreenJackets 0

Box Score

Ambioris Tavarez, SS: 1-3, .204/.304/.327

Pier-Olivier Boucher, LF: 1-3, 2B, .171/.250/.208

Lucas Braun, SP: 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 6 K, 1.04 ERA

This was a true pitchers duel that saw a combined one run and seven hits between the two teams. Each team only had two walks as well, a small number for this level of the minor leagues. The Augusta side wasn’t unexpected as Lucas Braun was on the hill, and he’s dominated since making his pro debut. Braun scattered four hits and a walk while allowing the game’s lone run over five innings, and struck out six. This saw him bring his ERA to 1.04 and WHIP to 0.92 across the 17.1 innings he’s pitched for Augusta. Cory Wall and Elison Joseph followed Braun with two scoreless innings apiece.

Augusta managed three hits, a double from Pier-Olivier Boucher, and singles from Ambioris Tavarez and Cam Magee - who also drew a walk in his four trips to the plate, while being shut out by former Rays fourth round pick Ian Seymour and the Charleston pen.