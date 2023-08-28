Ozzie Albies returns to his usual spot and position as Braves face Rockies

We’ve got lineups for tonight’s game between the Atlanta Braves and the Colorado Rockies. There’s obviously ne big return in store for tonight’s game and we’ll talk about it for a bit but there’s also another return to the lineup that will be both an expected sight due to who Colorado has pitching and a pleasant sight as far as defense is concerned for the Braves.

So, here are the lineups and we’ll start with the Braves as usual:

There he is — Ozzie Albies is back in the lineup and batting second and playing second base, as usual. Also, Colorado has lefty Austin Gomber starting the game for them tonight so that means that we’re getting Kevin Pillar in left field instead of Eddie Rosario. Pillar actually played 24 games for the Rockies back in 2020, where he finished with a .308/.351/.451 line with a 99 wRC+, .343 wOBA and two homers. Also, Sean Murphy is back and playing catcher after Travis d’Arnaud got his customary start last night.

Meanwhile, here’s how the Rockies are going to be lining up for tonight’s game:

The first six of Colorado’s order for tonight’s game is identical to how it looked during their 5-4 loss to the Orioles back on Saturday. The only difference, really, is that Hunter Goodman is batting seventh and playing first base. Michael Toglia and Brenton Doyle round out the lineup. Ryan McMahon and Nolan Jones are the two main threats in this lineup and here’s hoping that Bryce Elder will be able to navigate the waters and hit smooth sailing in the hostile pitching environment of Coors Field.

Tonight’s game starts at 8:40 P.M. E.T. and can be seen on Bally Sports South.