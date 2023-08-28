Braves at Rockies Game Thread: 8/28/2023

The Atlanta Braves are coming into town with the best record in all of baseball and fresh off the heels of picking up a series victory in San Francisco. They’ll be entering Denver to come up against a Colorado Rockies team that has proven itself capable of at least being able to hang with the big boys after they played the Orioles really tough in a series loss in Baltimore.

Bryce Elder will be starting and he’ll be hoping that his brand of pitching can find a way to translate into success here in Coors Field. Meanwhile, Austin Gomber will be getting the ball and he’s got nowhere to go but up when compared to the last time the Braves faced him in Denver. We’re all hoping for a repeat of that performance and the Braves should be in good shape if it happens.

Game Notes