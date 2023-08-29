Braves News: Pat Corrales passes away, Ozzie Albies returns and more

Former Atlanta Braves first base coach Pat Corrales passed away Sunday at the age of 82. Corrales was part of Bobby Cox’s coaching staff throughout the 90s and spent more than 64 years of his life in professional baseball. His career began when he signed with the Phillies in 1959. He played in the majors for nine years with the Phillies, Cardinals, Reds and Padres. Corrales managed the Rangers, Phillies and Indians with who he had a 572-634 record. He was part of two World Championships winning with the Braves in 1995 and as part of the Dodgers organization in 2020.

More Braves News

As expected, the Braves reinstated Ozzie Albies from the 10-day injured list Monday and optioned Vaughn Grissom back to Gwinnett. Albies missed a little over 10 days with a hamstring strain, but Atlanta is hoping that he will be ready to go for the remainder of the season. Perhaps unexpectedly, the Braves also recalled right-hander Darius Vines and optioned Jared Shuster back to Gwinnett. Vines is a candidate to start Wednesday’s series finale in Colorado.

While Shuster was sent back to Triple A, the Braves were pleased with his showing.

While the NL East race is pretty much decided, the Braves still have plenty to play for as they try to lock up the top seed in the National League.

MLB News