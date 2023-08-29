Darius Vines to make MLB debut on Wednesday and start vs. Rockies

Darius Vines will make his major league debut in Wednesday’s series finale against the Rockies and start the game, according to Braves manager Brian Snitker.

Vines, 25, was called up by Atlanta earlier this week. He will look to bring some stability to the 5th spot in the rotation, which has been a never-ending carousel throughout the season. By pitching Vines on Wednesday, the Braves can push Spencer Strider back by a day to have him make the start on Thursday night in L.A. as an important four-game series begins with the Dodgers.

Vines was an unheralded seventh round pick out of Cal State-Bakersfield in 2019, a school he spent just one season. He’s come a long way to reach the majors, and now he’ll have a chance to pitch the Braves to a sweep. Making your big league debut in Coors Field is hardly a treat, but it seems Snitker will utilize Vines in more of a bullpen-game role and keep him on the mound until circumstances arrive. A full scouting report on Vines can be found here.

First pitch on Wednesday will be 8:40p ET. The Rockies will counter with Kyle Freeland (5-13, 5.00 ERA).