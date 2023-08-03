This Day in Braves History: Atlanta trades Dale Murphy to Phillies

Braves Franchise History

1973 - The Braves hang on for a 5-4 win over the Padres despite a pinch-hit home run by Dave Winfield. Winfield won’t have another pinch-hit homer until September 29, 1990.

1990 - The Braves trade Dale Murphy and Tommy Greene to the Phillies in exchange for Jeff Parrett, Jim Vatcher and Victor Rosario. Murphy was hitting .232/.312/.418 with 17 home runs at the time of the deal. Moving him opened the door for David Justice to take over as Atlanta’s every day right fielder. Murphy would appear in 57 games down the stretch for the Phillies and hit .266/.328/.416 with seven more homers.

1996 - Atlanta defeats the Dodgers 5-3 in 18 innings as rookie pitcher Brad Woodall picks up the win after throwing 2 2/3 hitless innings.

2011 - Dan Uggla singles and hits a three-run home run extending his hitting streak to 25 games in a 6-4 win over the Nationals. Uggla was hitting .173 on July 4 and raised his average 42 points during the streak.

2020 - Mike Soroka suffers a torn Achilles tendon after throwing a pitch in a 7-2 loss to the Mets.

MLB History

1909 - Umpire Tim Hurst spits in the face of A’s second baseman Eddie Collins which causes a riot. Hurst is escorted from the field by police and will be banished from baseball as a result of the incident.

1937 - Lou Gehrig extends his consecutive games played streak to 1,900.

1948 - Satchel Paige tosses seven innings in his first start to help Cleveland to a 5-3 win in front of over 72,000 fans.

1957 - Pirates manager Bobby Bragan learns that he has been fired and replaced by Danny Murtaugh while listening to the radio.

1987 - Twins pitcher Joe Niekro is caught with a nail file on the mound and is ejected during the fourth inning of an 11-3 win over the Angels. He will be suspended 10 games by the American League.

2012 - The Upton brothers both hit their 100th career homers on the same day. Justin’s comes in a 4-2 win for Arizona over Philadelphia. B.J. connects an hour later against Baltimore to help the Rays to a 2-0 victory.

