Braves News: Draft pick assignments, series win, more

Braves News

The Braves placed Daysbell Hernandez on the 15-day IL, making way for trade acquisition Brad Hand.

Ivan recapped the Braves’ month of July that was good not great.

The offense led the way to a dominant 12-5 win over the Angels.

After the game, Atlanta optioned Ben Heller and outrighted Charlie Culberson, paving the way for Max Fried’s return.

A batch of draft picks received their minor league assignments from Atlanta, headlined by first rounder Hurston Waldrep.

MLB News

Liam Hendricks got Tommy John surgery shortly after his return from his battle with cancer.

Marcus Stroman hit the 15-day IL with hip inflammation and will no longer face the Braves.

Domingo German was placed on the restricted list by the Yankees while he gets treatment for alcohol abuse.

Bo Bichette is hitting the IL with patellar tendinitis.