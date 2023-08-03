Daily Hammer Podcast: Historic Offense rolls on to another series win

This offense is fun.

The Braves are getting back to their consistent elite offensive ways with a 12-5 win over the Angels, another series win, and now winners of 5 of their last six games. Ronald Acuna Jr., Austin Riley, and Matt Olson all had big afternoons, while Yonny Chirinos was solid in his second Braves start.

Plus, plenty of history could be made as the season progresses, Max Fried returns on Friday, and a busy road trip is ahead for the Braves.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.