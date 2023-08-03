 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Hammer Podcast: Historic Offense rolls on to another series win

Braves are hitting their stride once again.

By Shawn Coleman
Los Angeles Angels v Atlanta Braves Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

This offense is fun.

The Braves are getting back to their consistent elite offensive ways with a 12-5 win over the Angels, another series win, and now winners of 5 of their last six games. Ronald Acuna Jr., Austin Riley, and Matt Olson all had big afternoons, while Yonny Chirinos was solid in his second Braves start.

Plus, plenty of history could be made as the season progresses, Max Fried returns on Friday, and a busy road trip is ahead for the Braves.

