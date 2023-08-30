Braves News: Braves win series in Denver, Darius Vines introduction, and more

The Atlanta Braves won their sixth consecutive series on Tuesday night after defeating the Colorado Rockies 3-1. Charlie Morton had a night to remember, earning his 14th win. He tossed six frames of one-run ball and struck out eight. He surrendered just two bases on balls. Morton has given up just one run in his last 24 innings.

“He has a wicked curveball and the fastball gets up there pretty quick on you,” Michael Harris II said of Morton. “He is phenomenal,” he added. “I have fun playing behind him.”

The Braves offense racked up fifteen hits but just three crossed the plate. Marcell Ozuna and Sean Murphy are responsible for the number in the run column.

The Braves go for the sweep at Coors Field tonight at 8:40 ET.

More Braves News:

Darius Vines has officially gotten his first major league call up and could make his debut sometime soon.

Raisel Iglesias’ changeup may be one of the most wicked pitches in baseball currently.

MLB News:

The Tampa Bay Rays have agreed to a major league contract with reliever Chris Devenski. He was, however, placed on the bereavement list and will not report to the club immediately.

The San Francisco Giants have reinstated outfielder Mitch Haniger from the 60-day injured list after a broken arm.

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran will undergo season-ending toe surgery today. He is expected to be ready for Spring Training.

The Houston Astros reinstated outfielder Michael Brantley from the 60-day injured list after a shoulder injury. Brantley has not played a big league game since June 2022.

The Toronto Blue Jays placed shortstop Bo Bichette on the 10-day injured list with a quad strain. The move is retroactive to August 28.

The New York Yankees have released third baseman Josh Donaldson after less than two seasons. The former Braves will reach free agency today at 1pm.