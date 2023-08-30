Darius Vines makes his debut as Braves go for a sweep in Colorado

After clinching another series win Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves will look to complete the sweep when they wrap up a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies Wednesday. Atlanta improved to a season-best 41 games over .500 with a 3-1 win Tuesday night behind another great performance on the mound by Charlie Morton. The Braves are 4-1 on their current road trip.

Rookie right-hander Darius Vines will make his major league debut in Wednesday’s game. Vines was recalled to the major league roster earlier this week to replace Jared Shuster, who was optioned back to Gwinnett after Sunday’s start. Starting Vines Wednesday will allow the Braves to give the rest of the rotation an extra day of rest and will lineup up their top four starters for their upcoming series in Los Angeles.

The Braves drafted Vines in the seventh round of the 2019 MLB Draft. A shoulder injury that he suffered during the spring caused him to miss the start of the season. He worked his way back through a rehab assignment and has made five starts at Gwinnett where he had a 2.86 ERA and a 5.40 FIP in 28 1/3 innings. He’s not a hard thrower, particularly after the shoulder injury, but relies on his good command and a solid changeup.

The Rockies will go with veteran lefty Kyle Freeland in Wednesday’s finale. Freeland allowed eight hits and three runs in six innings in his last start against the Orioles. He was hit hard by the Braves back in June at Truist Park surrendering nine hits and seven runs in just 4 1/3 innings.

Marcell Ozuna homered and drove in two of Atlanta’s three runs in Tuesday’s win. The homer was Ozuna’s 30th of the season and gave the Braves three players with at least 30 homers on the season. Ronald Acuña Jr. had two more hits Tuesday and has six over the first two games of the series. He needs just one more homer to become the first player in major league history to have at least 30 homers and 60 stolen bases in a season.

Wednesday’s game has a scheduled start time of 8:40 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, August 30, 8:40 p.m. ET

Location: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan