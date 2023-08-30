 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Travis d’Arnaud, Kevin Pillar in the lineup for Wednesday’s series finale in Colorado

The Braves look to complete a three-game sweep Wednesday in Colorado

By Kris Willis
Atlanta Braves v San Francisco Giants Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Darius Vines will make his major league debut for the Atlanta Braves Wednesday night as they look to complete a three-game sweep against the Colorado Rockies. The Braves took the opener 14-4 Monday and then followed that up with a 3-1 win Tuesday.

No surprises for the Braves lineup for Wednesday. Travis d’Arnaud gets the start behind the plate and will hit sixth. Kevin Pillar gets the start in left against the left-hander and will hit eighth.

For the Rockies, Charlie Blackmon will lead off and serve as the DH. Ryan McMahon will hit third and play third base. Brendan Rodgers is in at second base and will bat sixth.

Wednesday’s game has another 8:40 p.m. ET start and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

