Travis d’Arnaud, Kevin Pillar in the lineup for Wednesday’s series finale in Colorado

Darius Vines will make his major league debut for the Atlanta Braves Wednesday night as they look to complete a three-game sweep against the Colorado Rockies. The Braves took the opener 14-4 Monday and then followed that up with a 3-1 win Tuesday.

No surprises for the Braves lineup for Wednesday. Travis d’Arnaud gets the start behind the plate and will hit sixth. Kevin Pillar gets the start in left against the left-hander and will hit eighth.

For the Rockies, Charlie Blackmon will lead off and serve as the DH. Ryan McMahon will hit third and play third base. Brendan Rodgers is in at second base and will bat sixth.

One last lineup for August. pic.twitter.com/ZbrWlgxTEJ — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) August 30, 2023

Wednesday’s game has another 8:40 p.m. ET start and can be seen on Bally Sports South.