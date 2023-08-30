 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves set franchise record for most home runs in a season at 250

The 2023 Braves are making history

By Stephen Tolbert
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

With a full month of games still to play, the 2023 Atlanta Braves have now hit more home runs in a season than any team in franchise history.

This has been coming down the tracks for a while, we just weren't sure where the record breaker was going to happen and who would hit it. When people noticed a trip to Colorado was on the schedule for late August, it became a popular guess for where the record was going to fall.

And that's exactly what happened.

The Braves came into the game tonight with 247 home runs for the season, needing 3 more to break the record. Kevin Pillar got things started with his 7th HR of the season:

Then Marcel Ozuna continued his blazing hot streak with his 31st of the season, this one tied the franchise record:

And then 2 batters later Orlando Arcia decided to make it academic by launching his 16th of the season, and team’s 250th, setting the all-time franchise record:

Atlanta is still on pace to set the MLB record for most home runs in a season, which was set by the 2019 Twins at 307. At their current pace, the 2023 Braves would finish at 309 HRs.

But for tonight they'll have to settle for the most HRs in franchise history. And every one they hit will just add to it.

