Braves set franchise record for most home runs in a season at 250

With a full month of games still to play, the 2023 Atlanta Braves have now hit more home runs in a season than any team in franchise history.

This has been coming down the tracks for a while, we just weren't sure where the record breaker was going to happen and who would hit it. When people noticed a trip to Colorado was on the schedule for late August, it became a popular guess for where the record was going to fall.

And that's exactly what happened.

The Braves came into the game tonight with 247 home runs for the season, needing 3 more to break the record. Kevin Pillar got things started with his 7th HR of the season:

Then Marcel Ozuna continued his blazing hot streak with his 31st of the season, this one tied the franchise record:

Marcell Ozuna hadn't hit a home run since yesterday, so he was due#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/HHuhNIZdi1 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 31, 2023

And then 2 batters later Orlando Arcia decided to make it academic by launching his 16th of the season, and team’s 250th, setting the all-time franchise record:

RECORD ALERT



This Orlando Arcia dinger just set a new single-season franchise record for team HRs (250). pic.twitter.com/3ZAfUdqNo4 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 31, 2023

Atlanta is still on pace to set the MLB record for most home runs in a season, which was set by the 2019 Twins at 307. At their current pace, the 2023 Braves would finish at 309 HRs.

But for tonight they'll have to settle for the most HRs in franchise history. And every one they hit will just add to it.