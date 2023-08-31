Ronald Acuña Jr becomes first player with 30 homer, 60 stolen base season

Ronald Acuña Jr. continues to rewrite the record books and reached another significant milestone Thursday night when he became the first player in major league history to have a 30 homer, 60 stolen base season.

Acuña reached the mark by crushing a grand slam off Lance Lynn at Dodger Stadium, a no-doubt shot into the Los Angeles night.

Acuña is in rarified air as only two players have ever had a 30-homer, 50-stolen base season. Former Reds outfielder Eric Davis reached the mark with 37 home runs and 50 stolen bases in just 129 games for the Reds in 1987. Acuña reached the mark in his 133rd game of the season. Davis won a Silver Slugger Award for his season, but finished just ninth in MVP balloting.

Barry Bonds had 33 home runs and 52 stolen bases in 151 games for the Pirates in 1990. He was named MVP in the National League and also won a Silver Slugger Award. This was the start of three MVP Awards for Bonds in four seasons. The only year he didn’t win was in 1991 when Atlanta’s Terry Pendleton took home the honor.

Acuña is also in pursuit of Otis Nixon’s modern day franchise record of 72 stolen bases set back in 1991. He’s also on pace to break Dale Murphy’s modern day franchise record of 131 runs scored that was set in 1983.