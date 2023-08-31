 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

PTBNL Episode 54: Braves running away with NL East, Ronald Acuña Jr, MVP race and more

Kris and Stephen back with the latest episode of the Podcast to be Named Later

By Stephen Tolbert
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

In Episode 54 of The Podcast to be Named Later, Kris and Stephen are back to talk about the Braves causally and methodically dismantling the rest of the league as well as the strange and dangerous situation that happened to Acuna at Coors Field Tuesday night. The guys also discussed the red hot Charlie Morton, how incredible Raisel Iglesias has been and a preview of the upcoming Dodgers series.

