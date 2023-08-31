Braves News: Darius Vines debut, home run record, sweep, more

Darius Vines came in hot with an impressive debut at Coors on Wednesday, pitching 6.0 innings of 2 ER ball with 5 K, 1 BB, and 0 HR. The 25 year old rookie has had success in the minors despite a low 90s fastball with a strong changeup and solid slider. While he isn’t likely to turn into a front of the rotation guy, he can be another solid starting option for Atlanta. Atlanta’s system has continued to produce some solid options like this over the last few years, while also hitting on some big prospects, despite being rated as one of the worst farm systems in baseball. It will be interesting to see Vines face a better lineup but also in a more normal pitching environment than Denver.

Braves News

Darius Vines debuted with a quality start as the Braves easily swept the Rockies in Coors and on the season.

The Braves set a new franchise season record for homers, at 250 and counting.

Sam looked at Collin McHugh’s season of struggles.

MLB News

The Mets will promote on of their top prospects, Ronny Mauricio.

The investigation of Wander Franco for misconduct with minors is expanding.

The Yankees will reportedly promote two of their top prospects.