MLB Playoff Picture: Four NL teams battling for two Wild Card spots entering the final month.

MLB Rosters expand Friday and the final month of the regular season is here. Two of the three division races in the National League are settled, but there is still some intrigue for the NL Central. Additionally, the Wild Card race has tightened back up over the last few days with four teams chasing the final two spots.

The Atlanta Braves completed a sweep of the Colorado Rockies Wednesday night and are 5-1 on their current western road trip. They are a season-best 42 games over .500 at 87-45 and currently lead the Dodgers by four games for the best record in the majors and homefield advantage throughout the postseason. The Braves and the Dodgers will begin a four-game series Thursday night in LA in what could be an NLCS preview.

The Milwaukee Brewers dropped two of three to the Chicago Cubs to start the week and saw their lead in the central trimmed to three games. Milwaukee will host the Phillies for three games before heading to Pittsburgh. The Cubs head to Cincinnati for a four-game series that includes a doubleheader Friday.

NL Division Leaders Division Leaders W L PCT WCGB L10 STRK Division Leaders W L PCT WCGB L10 STRK Atlanta Braves 87 45 .659 - 7-3 W3 Los Angeles Dodgers 83 49 .629 - 8-2 W4 Milwaukee Brewers 74 59 .562 - 8-2 L2

Before we look at the Wild Card race, a quick reminder on the playoff format. If the season ended today, the Braves would face either the Phillies or Cubs in the Division Series. The Dodgers would match up against either the Brewers or the Giants.

The Phillies won two of three from the Angels to start the week and have won five of their last six games overall to open up a 3.0 game advantage over the Cubs and a 5.0 game lead over the Giants. The Cubs have a 2.0 game advantage over the third Wild Card while the Giants limped back into the final spot after taking two of three from the Reds. San Francisco will begin a seven-game road trip Friday which will take them to San Diego and Chicago.

NL Wild Card Standings Wild Card Teams W L PCT WCGB L10 STRK Wild Card Teams W L PCT WCGB L10 STRK Philadelphia Phillies 74 59 .556 5.0+ 7-3 L1 Chicago Cubs 71 62 .534 2.0+ 7-3 W2 San Francisco Giants 69 64 .519 -- 5-5 L1 Arizona Diamondbacks 69 65 .515 0.5 6-4 L3 Cincinnati Reds 69 66 .511 1.0 5-5 W1 Miami Marlins 66 67 .496 3.0 2-8 L2

The Diamondbacks slipped to a half game behind the Giants after getting swept by the Dodgers. They will return home for another tough matchup against the Orioles. The Reds remain in the mix and are just 1.0 game back of the Giants for the final spot, but are just 2-5 with series losses to Arizona and San Francisco over their last seven games. They have a 10-game homestand coming up against the Cubs, Mariners and Cardinals and that looks like an important stretch if they are going to make a move.

The Miami Marlins are 3.0 games back and appear to be fading fast. They have currently dipped under .500 at 66-67 and are just 2-8 over their last 10 games. They head to Washington for four games before facing the Dodgers, Phillies and Brewers.