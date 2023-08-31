Ozzie Albies out of the Braves’ lineup Thursday against Dodgers

The Atlanta Braves will continue their road trip Thursday night when they begin a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Spencer Strider will get the start for the Braves in the opener while Lance Lynn will be on the mound for the Dodgers.

Nicky Lopez will start in place of Ozzie Albies, who will get a rest day after playing three-straight games in Colorado. Albies returned from the injured list on Monday after missing a little over 10 days with a hamstring strain. Lopez will play second and hit ninth. Michael Harris moves up to the second spot in the order.

For the Dodgers, Mookie Betts will get the start at second base Thursday night. Jason Heyward gets the start in right field with James Outman in center and David Peralta in left. Ahmed Rosario starts at shortstop and will hit ninth.

Dodgers lineup (133/162):



Betts 2B

Freeman 1B

Smith C

Muncy 3B

Peralta LF

Heyward RF

Outman CF

Busch DH

Rosario SS — J.P. Hoornstra (@jphoornstra) August 31, 2023

Thursday’s game has a late start time of 10:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.