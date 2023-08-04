PTBNL Episode 50: Trade Deadline recap, Cubs preview and more

In Episode 50 of The Podcast to be Named Later, Kris and Stephen are back to talk about an interesting trade deadline, both the moves that were made and the moves that weren’t. The guys also went through the full NL East, checking where each of the division teams currently stand, as well as a preview for the upcoming Chicago Cubs series.

