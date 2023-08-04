Battery Power TV: Return of Fried; Braves face Swanson for first time

It’s the return of the Max.

Max Fried is back in the Atlanta Braves rotation, and with Spencer Strider pitching like a Cy Young contender, there’s a case to be made that nobody has a better 1-2 punch than what this rotation can provide.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney on the expectations as the left-hander rejoins the fold; what the Braves did and didn’t do at the trade deadline; and a focus on Atlanta’s old shortstop (Dansby Swanson) and its current one (Orlando Arcia) as the face Swanson for the first time since he joined the Chicago Cubs.

