Battery Power TV: Return of Fried; Braves face Swanson for first time

Plus, trade deadline fallout, and shortstops are in the spotlight as Braves take on the Cubs

By Cory McCartney and Grant McAuley
It’s the return of the Max.

Max Fried is back in the Atlanta Braves rotation, and with Spencer Strider pitching like a Cy Young contender, there’s a case to be made that nobody has a better 1-2 punch than what this rotation can provide.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney on the expectations as the left-hander rejoins the fold; what the Braves did and didn’t do at the trade deadline; and a focus on Atlanta’s old shortstop (Dansby Swanson) and its current one (Orlando Arcia) as the face Swanson for the first time since he joined the Chicago Cubs.

