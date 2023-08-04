Braves News: Braves head to Wrigley, 2023 signee debuts, and more

With an off day and the trade deadline behind us, Thursday marked a slow day on the news front for the Atlanta Braves. Here are a few notes to hold you over until today’s game.

Braves News:

The Braves will kick off a three-game set against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field beginning this afternoon at 2:20 ET. Max Fried has finally returned and will get the start.

Four signees from the Braves’ 2023 draft class made their debut with the Augusta GreenJackets. More in the minor league recap.

From top to bottom, the 2023 Braves may have the best lineup in franchise history.

The Daily Hammer Podcast recaps the series win against the Los Angeles Angels.

MLB News:

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan was placed on the 15-day injured list with soreness in his forearm.

The New York Yankees placed first baseman Anthony Rizzo on the 10-day injured list with post-concussion syndrome. The injury is backdated to a collision on May 28.

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Tucupita Marcano will undergo season-ending knee surgery to repair a torn ACL. There is no surgery date set.