Braves reinstate Max Fried from injured list, designate Dalton Guthrie for assignment

It is official!

By Kris Willis
Minnesota Twins v Atlanta Braves Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

As expected, the Atlanta Braves have reinstated Max Fried from the 60-day injured list. He will make his first start since May 5 in Friday’s series opener against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Braves designated outfielder Dalton Guthrie for assignment. The Braves opened up a spot on the active roster Wednesday when they optioned Ben Heller to Gwinnett.

The Braves claimed Guthrie off of waivers from the Giants on July 13. He has played well in 11 games at Gwinnett hitting .300/.417/.350 with two doubles. However, with Sam Hilliard on a rehab assignment and Forrest Wall on the 40-man roster, he was expendable.

