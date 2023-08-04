Braves reliever Dylan Lee to begin rehab assignment with Gwinnett

Dylan Lee, a key piece in the Braves’ bullpen mix, will begin a rehab assignment this weekend with the Gwinnett Stripers. Assuming all goes well, he could return to the majors in the near future and give the club another strong option in the later innings.

Good news for the Braves: Dylan Lee is beginning a rehab assignment on Saturday. He’ll pitch for Triple-A Gwinnett. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) August 4, 2023

Lee, who has been out since May with a shoulder issue, has thrown live bullpen sessions over the last week and all reports have been encouraging. The 29-year-old lefty was enjoying another strong season before the shoulder problem shut him down, tossing 20 innings of 3.10 ERA ball (3.32 FIP / 3.72 xFIP) with a 27.1 percent strikeout rate. Lee was one of the better left-handed relievers in the game in 2022 with a 1.1 WAR and 2.13 ERA over 46 appearances.

The Braves also added lefty Brad Hand at the trade deadline this past week. Between Lee, Hand, and the always-good A.J. Minter, the club will feel good about its bullpen mix assuming the group can stay healthy during the final two months.

The Braves open a weekend series with the Cubs on Friday afternoon as Max Fried returns to the mound for the first time since May 4.