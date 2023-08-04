Friday night open thread

So, what are you doing after the Braves bashed the Cubs in matinee fashion earlier on Friday?

If you’re looking for baseball to watch, the Marlins-Rangers game is probably the one with the biggest baseball implications at this point. The Marlins are half a game out of the last playoff spot in the NL, while the Rangers are clinging to a 1.5-game lead over the Astros in the NL West. Jordan Montgomery is scheduled to make his Rangers debut, while the Marlins are throwing Jesus Luzardo, who has been fantastic so far. The Rangers are reasonably favored to win (roughly 55-45).

Or... you could watch the Orioles host the Mets, and witness Baltimore’s attempt to stay atop the AL East.