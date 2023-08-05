Braves News: Max Fried sharp in return, Dylan Lee begins rehabbing, and more

After a 91 day hiatus, Max Fried pitched for the Atlanta Braves and helped steer the team to an 8-0 shutout win over the Chicago Cubs. The Braves offense gave Fried a seven-run cushion by the fourth inning, but by that point, he had already settled in.

Fried started his day off with a perfect first frame. His first strikeout victim was former teammate Dansby Swanson. The southpaw carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning. His final stat line consisted of six innings with three hits allowed. He struck out eight.

8-strikeout gem for Max Fried.



Ace things. pic.twitter.com/DYYeQoebvk — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) August 4, 2023

“I felt sharper than expected,” Fried said of his first big league outing since May. “I was looking forward to this day for a long time and really just tried to simplify it and just try to win.”

“These guys have been doing so good for so long,” he added. “I just wanted to try to seamlessly fit in and not try to impress anyone.”

The Braves are back in action and will go for the series win this afternoon at 2:20 ET with Bryce Elder on the bump.

More Braves News:

Reliever Dylan Lee is set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett this weekend. Lee has been out since May with a shoulder injury.

Despite some rain delays and postponements down on the farm, Drew Lugbauer was able to squeeze in a couple of home runs Thursday. More in the minor league recap.

Battery Power TV discusses Max Fried’s return, the Braves’ first clash with Dansby Swanson, and more.

Episode 50 of the Podcast to be Named Later recaps the trade deadline, previews the weekend series in the Windy City, and more.

MLB News:

Former All-Star pitcher Cole Hamels announced his retirement Friday. Hamels had a very brief stint with the Braves and ended his career with 2,560 strikeouts.

The Los Angeles Angels placed shortstop Zach Neto on the 10-day injured list with lower back inflammation. There is not yet a timetable for his return.

The Minnesota Twins placed DH Byron Buxton on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring injury. The move is retroactive to August 2.

The San Diego Padres have shut down starter Joe Musgrove after an MRI revealed shoulder inflammation. He will miss at least three weeks.