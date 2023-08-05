Braves run with the copy/paste lineup with Sean Murphy catching

The Braves are going with the same lineup they have been going with for a while now, while the Cubs pretty significantly shuffled theirs up. Seiya Suzuki, Miguel Amaya, and Patrick Wisdom take a seat, as Morel, Tauchman, and Nico Hoerner return to the lineup. The Cubs are switching from facing a lefty starter to a righty starter, and don’t have the “lock it in” talents of the Braves, so a bit more shuffling makes sense. As you can see quite easily in the statcast graphic below, the Braves’ lineup has been significantly better this season than the Cubs’, despite the Cubs’ hot production lately. The amount of red in the Braves’ lineup profile is pretty ridiculous and makes it easy to understand why they have been so dominant this season.