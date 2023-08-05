Filed under: Braves vs Cubs Game Thread: 8/5/23 By Daniel Hutchinson-Kausch@bravesdaniel Aug 5, 2023, 1:30pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Braves vs Cubs Game Thread: 8/5/23 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images Check out more on the Cubs’ pitching for today in the game preview here ...and see the lineups, including quite a shuffle for Chicago here. Join us and discuss today’s game in the comments below! More From Battery Power Braves run with the copy/paste lineup with Sean Murphy catching Braves Minor League Recap: KeShawn Ogans drives in five runs to lead Rome Braves look to clinch series win behind Bryce Elder This Day in Braves History: Marquis Grissom has five hits Braves News: Max Fried sharp in return, Dylan Lee begins rehabbing, and more Friday night open thread Loading comments...
Loading comments...