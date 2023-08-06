This Day in Braves History: Atlanta retires Tom Glavine’s No. 47

Braves Franchise History

1914 - Rabbit Maranville hits a 10th inning homer to give the Braves their ninth win in a row with a 5-4 victory over Pittsburgh.

1973 - Warren Spahn and Roberto Clemente are inducted into the Hall of Fame.

1973 - An exhibition game between the Brewers and Atlanta Braves draws more than 33,000. Hank Aaron homers for Atlanta, but the Brewers win the game 7-5.

2010 - The Braves retire Tom Glavine’s No. 47 before a game against the Giants. Atlanta will prevail 3-2 in 11 innings.

2020 - After originally announcing that he would sit out the season over health and safety concerns, Nick Markakis changes his mind and returns to the lineup and delivers a walk-off home run in a 4-3 win against the Blue Jays.

MLB History

1938 - Cincinnati ties a major league record with only one assist in a nine inning game against the Dodgers.

1949 - Luke Appling breaks Rabbit Maranville’s major league record for games as a shortstop when he appears in his 2,154th game.

1961 - Mickey Mantle goes 5-for-9 with three homers and a double for the Yankees in a doubleheader sweep of the Twins.

1967 - Brooks Robinson sets a major league record when he hits into his fourth career triple play.

1969 - Twins manager Billy Martin punches pitcher Dave Boswell who will need 20 stitches. Boswell had been involved in a scuffle with teammate Bob Allison.

1983 - Walt Terrell becomes the first pitcher in five seasons to homer twice in one game.

1987- Goose Gossage earns his 287th career save in a 7-4 win over Atlanta and moves into second place on the all-time list passing Bruce Sutter.

1988 - Goose Gossage becomes the second player in major league history with 300 career saves when he retires one batter in a 7-4 win over the Phillies.

1988 - Jose Canseco becomes the 11th player in major league history to have at least 30 homers and 30 stolen bases in a season.

