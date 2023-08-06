Braves News: Tough loss, Hurston Waldrep debut, more

Braves’ 2023 first round pick Hurston Waldrep made his debut for the Augusta Greenjackets in A-ball on Saturday. Waldrep was considered a steal in the draft by a number of outlets, as he had been projected to go in the top 10-15 picks. Some analysts have suggested that it wouldn’t be inconceivable to see Waldrep come out of the major league bullpen near the end of the season if the club feels like they could use the support, because his stuff is so good, especially with the extra tick or two of velocity he could use in short appearance. In his debut he struck out eight (8!!!) batters through only three innings and walking only one batter. He did allow two runs but they weren’t via home run and some sub-par defense may have come into play. This is a very promising outing for the young college arm and we will have to see what the organization has planned for him this season.

Braves News

The Braves lost a tough game to the Cubs 8-6, as Bryce Elder had a rough start.

The Braves re-signed Charlie Culberson on a minor league deal.

MLB News

The Athletics DFA’d Ramon Laureano and released Manny Pina, both of whom have been of interest to the Braves.

The Tigers released former Brave Matt Wisler.

The Yankees activated Nestor Cortes off the 60-day IL.

The Nationals released Jose Urena.