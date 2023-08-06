Charlie Morton starts as Braves go for series win in Chicago

The Atlanta Braves will be looking to capture another series win Sunday when they take on the Chicago Cubs in the rubber match of a three-game series. Charlie Morton will get the start for Atlanta while lefty Justin Steele will start for Chicago.

The Braves took the opener in dominant fashion as Max Fried returned to the mound for the first time since the beginning of May. Atlanta used a seven-run fourth inning to fuel an 8-0 win. The Cubs answered back Saturday with a five-run first inning against Bryce Elder and held on to win 8-6 to even the series.

Morton bounced back from a rough two-start stretch in his last start where he allowed six hits and three runs to go along with eight strikeouts. Those eight strikeouts were the most he has had in any start since June 18. Morton has a 5.44 ERA in eight career starts at Wrigley Field.

Atlanta will have their work cut out for them against Steele who brings a 2.65 ERA and a 3.11 FIP into Sunday’s start. He allowed nine hits and five runs (four earned) over six innings in his last start against the Reds. Steele has allowed five hits and two runs in six career innings against Atlanta.

The Braves battled back a couple of different times on Saturday and had chances. Ronald Acuña Jr. had three hits in the game to raise his average for the season to .341. Ozzie Albies and Matt Olson both homered in the loss. For Olson, it was his 38th home run of the season which is just one off of his career-high set with Oakland.

Dansby Swanson went hitless in the opener with two strikeouts, but played a part in Chicago’s big first inning Saturday with a two-run home run off of Bryce Elder. Cody Bellinger continued his second half surge with two more hits and is 4-for-6 in the series with a pair of runs scored.

First pitch Sunday is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, August 6, 2:20 p.m. ET

Location: Wrigley Field: Chicago, Illinois

Tv: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Listen: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan