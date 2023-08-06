Kevin Pillar, Travis d’Arnaud in the lineup for Sunday’s finale against Cubs

The Atlanta Braves will look to earn the series win in today’s rubber-match against the Chicago Cubs. Charlie Morton will be on the mound while the Cubs will go with lefty Justin Steele.

Travis d’Arnaud starts at catcher and will bat fifth Sunday after Sean Murphy started the first two games of the series. Kevin Pillar will get the start in left field against the lefty and will hit eighth.

Chicago will roll out a nearly identical lineup compared to yesterday’s with the exception of Miguel Amaya who will catch and bat ninth.

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup for the series finale vs. Atlanta!



Tune in: https://t.co/Gs2hZXzr9f pic.twitter.com/QIHBkioyQQ — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 6, 2023

Today’s game has a scheduled start time of 2:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.