Braves News: Braves Lose Weekend Series to Cubs, Pirates Series Ahead, More

Another weekend, another fun series against a good opposing team.
This time, the team was the Chicago Cubs, the one team that has been on Atlanta’s level offensively since the All-Star break. And overall the weekend, struggles in the field and on the mound for the Braves led to two straight losses and a series loss as well. While the Cubs should get credit for their efforts, the Braves simply did not play up to their usual standard on Saturday or in Sunday’s game.
The end result is plenty of motivation as the team heads to Pittsburgh, with a few positives to note. Spencer Strider will be on the mound on Monday, and Matt Olson will look to put home run number 40 in the Pittsburgh stands (maybe even McCovey Cove!) at some point over the next few days. The Braves always seem to quickly bounce back after a stretch of struggles, and there is a good chance they do so in the Steel City once again.
Braves News
- Along with Strider taking the mound on Monday, Max Fried will toe the rubber for the Braves again on Wednesday in Pittsburgh.
- In a draft of the World Series favorites after the trade deadline. MLB.com placed the Braves as the clear favorite.
- Daulton Guthrie returned to Gwinnett after being designated for assignment las week.
- Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman recap the week that was and will be in the latest edition of the Battery Power Podcast.
MLB News
- Blue Jays rookie Davis Schneider (no relation to the Toronto Manager) had a MLB debut weekend to remember with 9 hits in three games.
- Eury Perez, the 20-year old pitching rookie who was quite impressive earlier in the season for Miami, is on his way back to the majors to support the Marlins postseason run.
- While other teams with playoff hopes struggled over the weekend, the Mariners are continuing their push in successful fashion.
- Rangers infielder Josh Jung suffered a broken thumb on Sunday.
- Anthony Deslafani may be done for 2023 for the Giants.
- Brandon Marsh will likely miss 2-3 weeks with a knee injury.
- Jose Urquidy is back for the Astros off the 60-day IL.
Loading comments...