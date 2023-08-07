Braves News: Braves Lose Weekend Series to Cubs, Pirates Series Ahead, More

Another weekend, another fun series against a good opposing team.

This time, the team was the Chicago Cubs, the one team that has been on Atlanta’s level offensively since the All-Star break. And overall the weekend, struggles in the field and on the mound for the Braves led to two straight losses and a series loss as well. While the Cubs should get credit for their efforts, the Braves simply did not play up to their usual standard on Saturday or in Sunday’s game.

The end result is plenty of motivation as the team heads to Pittsburgh, with a few positives to note. Spencer Strider will be on the mound on Monday, and Matt Olson will look to put home run number 40 in the Pittsburgh stands (maybe even McCovey Cove!) at some point over the next few days. The Braves always seem to quickly bounce back after a stretch of struggles, and there is a good chance they do so in the Steel City once again.

Braves News

MLB News